Cause of Fire Undetermined at Sun Valley Resort Ski Lodge

(KMVT/KSVT) — An investigation into a fire that partially destroyed a ski lodge in Ketchum determined where the fire started but not the cause of the fire.

Kelli Lusk, Sun Valley Resort’s public relations and communication manager, said the April 18 fire started adjacent to an exterior wall and spread to the roof in the Warm Springs Lodge.

Lusk said parts of the lodge are intact and repairable, other areas will be rebuilt. She said the opportunity to renovate and rebuild some areas will allow the resort to make improvements to the lodge that she believes guests will be pleased with.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, Ketchum Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked on the fire investigation.

Lusk said there is no dollar amount available for the damages the lodge sustained.