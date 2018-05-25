CAUTION: ‘100 Deadliest Days of Driving’ Begins Memorial Day Weekend
Local and state law enforcement agencies are teaming up to educate Idahoans on the best ways to arrive safe at their destinations.
The effort is because “100 Deadliest Days of Driving” begins Memorial Day weekend and goes through Labor Day every year, according to Idaho State Police. The agency says that 90 people lost their lives on Idaho roadways in 2017.
During the 100 Deadliest Days, Idaho State Police will team up with local law enforcement agencies and deploy across the region to aggressively apprehend impaired drivers. Troopers and officers will be looking for motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other substances – as well as aggressive drivers – to enhance public safety.
ISP remind drivers of simple things that can save lives, including:
- Buckle up – it's the best defense if you're in a crash.
- Slow down, be patient. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.
- Drive sober! Impaired driving is a leading cause of accidents and resulting injuries and deaths on our roadways. Law enforcement will be watching closely this summer for signs of impaired driving.
- Just drive. Put down your phone and other distractions such as food.
- Give yourself some distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use the three-second rule.
- Promptly report suspected impaired drivers and other hazardous drivers to law enforcement. On your mobile phone, dial *ISP (*477) or just dial 9-1-1.