Celebrate Arbor Day with a Free Seedling in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans can celebrate Arbor Day today by grabbing a free seedling thanks to the Idaho Forest Products Commission. Today a number of events are being held in the state to mark the day that celebrates trees and forests. The commission says that people will be able to grab a free tree at any Idaho Home Depot, including right here in the Magic Valley. More than 19,000 year old blue spruce seedlings will be given out today. Hit the LINK for more on Arbor Day in Idaho