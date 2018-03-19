Celebrate Big Hair and ’80s Music at Upcoming Adult Prom Night

You’re never too old for prom night.

Kick off your Sunday shoes and celebrate big hair and ‘80s music with the “Footloose ‘80s Adult Prom” this Saturday, March 24, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.

The event, hosted by Music Monkey Productions and the Turf Club, is open to those 21 years and older.

The first two hours of the 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. event will be for cocktails and dinner, but beginning at 8 p.m. you’ll be able to cut loose and shake it on the dance floor.

Limited VIP dinner and dance tickets are $90 per couple (price includes tax and gratuity), or $30 a couple (or $20 per individual) for dance passes only. A full no-host bar will be available.