Celebrate Earth Day at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Earth Day and sustainable living will be celebrated at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday with various events. The college announced the 8th annual Sustainability Fair and Earth Day will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Student Union building. A total of 30 businesses, agencies and groups will be there to highlight Earth friendly products and services. Everything from wind, solar, weatherization, energy efficient buildings, electric vehicles, and food production will be showcased. It’s free and open to everyone and will provide visitors with lots of information and prizes.