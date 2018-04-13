‘Celebrate’ Friday the 13th at the Old Pen

Something to do today: visit the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

From 5 to 9 p.m. today, April 13 – otherwise known as Friday the 13th – visitors can visit the Old Pen to learn about the only double execution that took place there in 1951.

A presentation about the executions will be conducted by Kathy Deinhardt-Hill, author of “Hanged: A History of Idaho's Executions. And if your morbid curiosity has gotten the best of you, visitors can take a self-guided tour of the site and explore 100 years of prison history. Execution-related artifacts from Idaho State Historical Society collections also will be on rare display, according to information from the Old Pen.

A separate paranormal investigation, which has already sold out of tour tickets, will happen after the history presentation.

The Old Pen says that space is limited on the history presentations and strongly encourages that children who may attend be at least 13 years or older due to some graphic content. “Parental discretion is advised.”

What a way to "celebrate" the 13th.