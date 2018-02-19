Celebrate – or Not – It’s Presidents Day

Do you plan on having birthday cake today? If not, why? It’s Presidents Day.

Presidents Day was established in 1885 in recognition of George Washington’s birthday. Originally, the federal holiday fell on Washington’s actual birth date, Feb. 22, but it was moved to the third Monday of February as part of the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Traditionally, it later recognized Abraham Lincoln's birthday, Feb. 12. Ronald Regan also was born in February.

Today, Presidents Day generally celebrates all U.S. president, past and present.

That’s a good reason to either have cake today or forego any party activities, depending on your like or dislike of the current president – although officially, the day is still called “Washington’s Birthday.”

As for President Trump, he is spending at least part of the day at his Florida golf course, according to national reports.

Don’t expect federal offices to be open today. They’ll reopen on Tuesday.