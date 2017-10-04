Charges Filed Against Father Who Left Child in Hot Car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley authorities charged a Twin Falls father with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly leaving a young child in a hot van. According to court documents, Richard William Ross is facing the one felony count after police allege he had left his 10 month old child in a van asleep while he went inside his home on June 23, 2017.

Police had responded to a call just before midnight to the 500 block of Highland Avenue to find Ross doing chest compression on the infant at a neighbor's home. The child was later taken to the hospital and declared dead. In a voluntary interview with Twin Falls Police, Ross said he had smoked half a bowl of marijuana that day. Ross also allegedly told police he had drove around town that day with the child while the mother had been at work. When he returned home he notice the child was asleep in the car seat and went inside the home leaving the living room door open as well as the van door open so the baby had some air.