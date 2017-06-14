Check Out Scary Lightning ‘Tree’ Over Boise (WATCH)

You'll have to watch close, but there was an amazing lightning pillar over Boise this past Sunday night.

Rach Elizabeth shared this on YouTube this week. Around the :10 second mark, a mammoth lightning strike occupies nearly the entire screen.

I captured the chronology of the strike to show you how awesome this lightning really was.

Rach Elizabeth via YouTube

...then grows...

Rach Elizabeth via YouTube

...until THIS...

Rach Elizabeth via YouTube