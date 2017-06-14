Check Out Scary Lightning ‘Tree’ Over Boise (WATCH)
You'll have to watch close, but there was an amazing lightning pillar over Boise this past Sunday night.
Rach Elizabeth shared this on YouTube this week. Around the :10 second mark, a mammoth lightning strike occupies nearly the entire screen.
I captured the chronology of the strike to show you how awesome this lightning really was.
...then grows...
...until THIS...
There's not much else to see after that huge strike, but wow, crazy video for a split second there.