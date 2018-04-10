Chinook Season Expected to Be Above Average
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho spring Chinook fishing season is approaching, and according to fisheries managers this year will have better numbers than 2017.
Fisheries managers are forecasting a run of 66,000 spring Chinook, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, roughly double the number of last year’s return and slightly above the 10-year average of 62,000.
Fish and Game commissioners in March approved the spring season on the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. The season begins April 28.
Daily bag limits will be four per day with no more than one being an adult (24-inches or longer) in the Clearwater River system and four per day with no more than two being adults in the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers.