Chinook Season Expected to Be Above Average

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho spring Chinook fishing season is approaching, and according to fisheries managers this year will have better numbers than 2017.

Fisheries managers are forecasting a run of 66,000 spring Chinook, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game , roughly double the number of last year’s return and slightly above the 10-year average of 62,000.

Fish and Game commissioners in March approved the spring season on the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. The season begins April 28.