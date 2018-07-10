Chip Seal Work Begins in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLX) Drivers in Twin Falls may encounter a major chip seal project that has started in certain parts of the city. The city of Twin Falls announced the beginning of the project that will force drivers to detour or encounter delays as crews apply the chip seal. Most work will happened between 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be complete by July 18. For a list of streets that will be impacted go to this LINK provided by the city. Drivers are encouraged to find other ways around the work.