City Council Appoints New Member

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls City Council will have a new member beginning mid-January.

Christopher Reid has been selected to serve on the Twin Falls City Council. (Photo by Andrew Weeks)

Christopher Reid, who currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, was appointed to fill Councilman Don Hall’s seat when he steps down on Jan. 15 due to his being elected to a position on the County Commission. Reid will begin his duties the next day, Jan. 16.

“It was not an easy decision, I will tell you that,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said, noting that he was impressed with the talents and ambitions of all the applicants, but that Reid stood out as a leader well-versed in community growth and development.

Reid moved to Twin Falls from Salt Lake City about six years ago – before that he lived in Chicago – and has been on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the past two years. A banker by profession, Reid works at Zions National Bank, and he and his wife have seven children.

He said he believes the community is “moving in a great direction,” well earmarked for continued growth, and he is excited to contribute to the City Council.

Reid will fill the remainder of Hall’s position, which runs through 2017, and will have to run in the November election if he wishes to continue on the council after that. He said at this time he “fully expects to do that.”

Barigar recommended Reid to the position after reviewing 14 applicants. Fifteen originally applied, but one person was ineligible because the applicant did not live within city limits. Another applicant recently withdrew her name from the pool.

The mayor said he was impressed with all the applicants and hopes they will look for other ways to get involved. There are many ways and opportunities to serve, he said.

“I would echo what the mayor said,” Hall said. All of the applicants “had backgrounds that were incredible. This was not an easy choice for our mayor to make, but I think it’s the right decision.”

Christopher Reid speaks at the City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, in Twin Falls. (Photo by Andrew Weeks)

In other council news, the City Council approved a five-year contract with People for Pets-Magic Valley Humane Society. The contract says that the organization must conduct an audit after the first six months, but animal shelter Manager Debbie Blackwood said she does not have the budget this fiscal year to hire an auditor.

Councilman Chris Talking proposed that the city foot the bill the first year, with it partially funding the second year’s audit, but he withdrew his motion and the council approved the contract with the stipulation that city staff work with the humane society to find means to make sure an audit happens.

“It’s imperative that we get an audit done,” Hall said.