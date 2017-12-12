City of Twin Falls: Be Ready for Winter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls is asking residents to be ready for colder weather as the winter season quickly approaches. The Magic Valley has already seen temperatures during the day near or at freezing with nighttime lows in the teens, yet the valley has not seen a significant amount of snowfall. The city is asking people to prepare their homes and properties to be ready for the cold, snow, and the possible flooding associated with winter weather. The city provided some tips on getting ready to deal with winter (see below). According to the city, to avoid broken water pipes leave a trickle of water coming from a faucet. Insulate any exposed outdoor faucets and water pipes. During or after a snowstorm the city asks homeowners to make sure snow is not piled onto storm drains that can ice up and prevent water from draining. Also, pile snow on lawns so when the snow does melt it seeps into the ground and alleviates the storm drain system.
Remember the first big storm this year in January?
Here are the tips from the city of Twin Falls for this winter
Homeowners are strongly encouraged to do the following:
- Leave a small trickle of water running from one faucet on each floor your home. Water movement — even a small amount — significantly reduces the potential for frozen or broken waterlines.
- Ensure that lids to water meters (typically located between the street and residence) are closed and exterior access to crawl spaces are covered. Aside from frozen water meters, the second largest cause of blocked or broken waterlines in homes are in crawl spaces where cold air can pass through.
- Insulate and cover any exposed or exterior pipes and faucets. Pipes and faucets on the exterior of homes are especially susceptible to freezing. Exterior pipes and faucets can be easily — and affordably — insulated with heat tape and faucet covers that are available at most hardware stores.
In the event of significant snowfall, residents are asked to do the following:
- Locate the stormwater drain nearest your residence. (typically located along the curbing or gutters on city streets) Storm drains can freeze during significant snowfall and freezing temperatures, which can create isolated flooding in streets. When clearing snow, please DO NOT put snow or ice on the stormwater drains. If drains become clogged or frozen, you can help by clearing snow or ice from the drain.
- During significant snowfall and freezing temperatures, wet snow and ice can accumulate on flat or low-pitched roofs. Ensure that there is not significant snow or ice accumulation on roofs that can increase the risk of roof collapse.
- When clearing snow from driveways, sidewalks, and walkways, please move snow to grassy or other permeable landscaped areas. This will help the snow melt into the ground and help avoid overwhelming the city storm water drains.
Indication of a Frozen or Broken Water Line:
Ice forming on or around exterior faucets and pipes may indicate a leak or burst pipe
Reduced water pressure or sporadic ‘burst’ of air coming from faucets or showers, which is often an indicator of air entering a broken or unsealed pipe
Sudden and unexpected spikes in water usage can be caused by a broken waterline under the home or at the water meter. Please check your water bill monthly for usage
Homeowners who have concerns or issues with water delivery, are encouraged to call City of Twin Falls Utility Services at 208-735-7249 or 208-735-7249. If customers experiencing issues with water deliver after business hours or on weekends, they are encouraged to call the City of Twin Falls non-emergency line at 208-735-4357.