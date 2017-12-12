City of Twin Falls: Be Ready for Winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls is asking residents to be ready for colder weather as the winter season quickly approaches. The Magic Valley has already seen temperatures during the day near or at freezing with nighttime lows in the teens, yet the valley has not seen a significant amount of snowfall. The city is asking people to prepare their homes and properties to be ready for the cold, snow, and the possible flooding associated with winter weather. The city provided some tips on getting ready to deal with winter (see below). According to the city, to avoid broken water pipes leave a trickle of water coming from a faucet. Insulate any exposed outdoor faucets and water pipes. During or after a snowstorm the city asks homeowners to make sure snow is not piled onto storm drains that can ice up and prevent water from draining. Also, pile snow on lawns so when the snow does melt it seeps into the ground and alleviates the storm drain system.