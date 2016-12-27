City of Twin Falls is Hiring for a Police Transcriptionist

The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for a transcriptionist for the police department through January 20, 2017.

If you can type at least 60 wpm, have a working knowledge of computer programs and meet other qualifications, you might be a candidate for a police transcriptionist for the city of Twin Falls.

The job comes with a nice benefits package that includes paid holidays and medical and dental insurance.


You can get the job requirements, pre-employment assessments and an application for the position at the Twin Falls City website or from the human resources office at 103 Main Avenue East in Twin Falls.

