City Plans Road Closures, Parking for Upcoming Bike Race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls has released a map showing road closures and parking for an upcoming bike race.

The Old Town Criterium is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 7. The city says it expects the event will be well attended and is working ahead to plan for the event.

As seen on the map above, places marked in red indicate parking restrictions; those in blue are public parking spaces.

The city cautions residents to drive slowly and yield to pedestrians and cyclists at all crosswalks, not park on or block access to private property, and never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle. If you bring a dog to the vent, they must be leashed and owners must clean up after them.

The bike race, called the Old Town Criterium, begins at Downtown Commons, which will be dedicated on Friday, July 6, just in time for the bike race.