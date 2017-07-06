City Wants Your Input about Strategic Plan
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Mark your calendars for next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 11 and 12 – the city of Twin Falls would like your input about its Strategic Plan and has scheduled two community discussions on the topic.
The first meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 11 at Twin Falls High School; the second will be held the following day from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School.
According to information from the city, the Strategic Plan uses feedback from citizens and stakeholders, input from the city’s biennial citizen survey, growth trends and data, as well as input from staff and elected officials to define the community’s vision for the future and how limited resources may be used to accomplish the community’s vision.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler said in a prepared statement:
We rely heavily on the Strategic Plan as a road map for many of the activities and objectives at the City of Twin Falls. When someone asks why the city added, changed or eliminated a service or facility, we often direct them to the strategic planning process where — at that point in time — residents tell us their expectations. This is the time for residents to get involved, speak up, and tell us what they want the City of Twin Falls to be 5, 10, and 20 years from now.”
For more information, contact Executive Assistant to the City Manager Leila Sanchez at lsanchez@tfid.org or 735-7287.
Source: City of Twin Falls