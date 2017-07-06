City Wants Your Input about Strategic Plan

We rely heavily on the Strategic Plan as a road map for many of the activities and objectives at the City of Twin Falls. When someone asks why the city added, changed or eliminated a service or facility, we often direct them to the strategic planning process where — at that point in time — residents tell us their expectations. This is the time for residents to get involved, speak up, and tell us what they want the City of Twin Falls to be 5, 10, and 20 years from now.”