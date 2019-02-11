Coca-Cola Releasing First New Flavor in Over a Decade

I'm very proud to say that I haven't had one drop of soda in 2019, it was one of my New Year's Resolutions and I have actually stuck to that one. Although the Coca-Cola company isn't making it easy, especially with them always being my favorite soda flavor. Later this month, on February 25th the company will be releasing a new flavor which is Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.

The product is going to be available in 12-ounce cans as well as 20-ounce plastic bottles as well as at Wendy's Restaurants in fountain dispensers according to usatoday.com .

The Coca-Cola brand director Kate Carpenter was quoted as saying,

We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days. That's why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination - which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.

The Coca-Cola company also tried out raspberry, lemon and ginger flavored coke, but focus groups seems to always like the Orange Vanilla combination the best. It will be interesting to see how well the product sells as so many Americans are focusing on a healthier lifestyle. It will also be fun to compare the always delicious Thomas Kemper Orange Cream Soda vs. the new Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla. Whenever I go back to drinking soda.