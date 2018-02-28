Coeur d’Alene Officer Hurt, Suspect Killed in Shootout

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was wounded and a suspect died after a shootout in Coeur d'Alene. Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference that preliminary information indicates officers made contact with a person at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hattie Avenue and Government Way. White says officers learned the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest and as they approached, the suspect fired at them. He says the officer and the suspect were shot in an exchange of gunfire. White says the officer was in surgery at Kootenai Health Tuesday night and that he had been "up and talking" with officers. White says the suspect died at the hospital. The police chief says a gun was found at the scene. No further information was available.