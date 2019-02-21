College of Idaho Names 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

The College of Idaho has announced the 2019 induction class of its Athletic Hall of Fame – the 13th group of greats to be enshrined by the institution.

The five individuals and entire one team will be celebrated at the C of I Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony, presented by the Caldwell Night Rodeo, Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m. inside the Simplot Dining Hall.

NAIA All-America baseball player Levi Lacey, NAIA All-America women’s golfer Jenni Rodwell, legendary soccer coach John Calpin, women’s soccer all-time leading scorer Kristine Halter and men’s basketball standout Steve Van Ocker comprise the largest inductee class since 1991 – pushing the number of individuals in the C of I Athletic Hall of Fame to 45.

In addition, the 2000 Men’s Soccer team becomes the sixth team to be selected to the Hall of Fame – the only soccer team in school history to advance to the NAIA National Championships.

LEVI LACEY (Baseball, 1997-98) – only two-time first-team All-American in program history, leading the Coyotes to the 1998 NAIA national title…holds the school record for wins in a season (14) and holds the school record for earned run average in a season (1.37) and career (1.93), finishing his career with a 25-2 overall record.

JENNI RODWELL (Women’s Golf, 1998-01) – only C of I golfer to qualify for the NAIA National Championships on four occasions, earning NAIA All-America honors during the 2000 and 2001 seasons…she was medalist of the NAIA Region I Tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

JOHN CALPIN (Soccer, 1986-03) – the dean of soccer coaches at the College, led the men’s program for 18 season and established the women’s side in 1989, recording a 208-129-16 overall record with the Yotes…he was a 4-time Cascade Conference or NAIA District/Regional Coach of the Year winner and led C of I to 13 postseason appearances.

KRISTINE HALTER (Women’s Soccer, 1990-93) – the all-time leading scorer in program history – holding school records for goals in a season (18) and career (30), along with points in a season (47) and career (80)…was a four-time All-NAIA District I selection.

STEVE VAN OCKER (Men’s Basketball, 1959-63) – helped the Coyotes to their first two NAIA District 5 championships and first two berths to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament in Kansas City…earned All-Northwest Conference honors in 1963 after averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game and is one of only eight players all-time with at least 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career.

2000 MEN’S SOCCER TEAM – only team in program history to win the Cascade Conference Tournament and NAIA Region I Tournament titles, advancing to the NAIA Championships in Albuquerque, N.M….led by the offensive tandem of Jared Larsen and Coe Michaelson, defender Dan Bruce and keeper Jake Steele, the Yotes ran of wins in 13-of-14 games, including a 3-1 win over Simon Fraser on their home pitch to claim the only regional title in the 36-year history of the program.