College of Idaho Put on Lockdown

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) – The College of Idaho is currently on lockdown after two people wearing dark clothing were spotted brandishing weapons near campus at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

Students and staff have been urged to seek shelter, and others to stay away from campus.

A college spokesman told KTVB that no shots have been fired, but one of the dark-clad persons may have pointed a gun at another person before running away.