College Of Southern Idaho Coach Qualifies For Olympic Trials

Lindsey Anderson is the men and women's cross country coach for the College of Southern Idaho and she has proven to be a pretty amazing athlete herself.

According to the College of Southern Idaho website , Anderson placed 12th at the Chicago Marathon with a time fast enough to make the qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Anderson also competed in the Steeplechase in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing which is the longest track event that incorporates obstacles. It is incredibly intense. Big congratulations to Lindsey Anderson and good luck!