Colorado Woman Died In April after Crash in Eastern Idaho

ROBERTS, Idaho (KLIX) A Colorado woman died in the hospital after a crash late last month near Roberts when the driver in the car she was in fell asleep. Idaho State Police say Melissa Burnett, 33, of Cedaredge, CO, died from her injuries at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center at the end of April; the crash had happened nearly two weeks earlier. On April 14, Burnett had been a passenger in a car headed north on Interstate 15 when the driver, Arnanda Branning, 26, also of Colorado, fell asleep and rolled the car. The driver and two of the four passengers had not been wearing seat belts.