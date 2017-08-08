Combine Catches Fire in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Black smoke filled the air when a combine caught fire in Jerome county just after 6 p.m. Monday. The rural fire department responded to a call of the fire just east of Highway 93 and north of the Flying J on an agricultural field. Rural Fire Chief Joe Robinette told us the owner was working on scene at the time when an electric short sparked the flames. It took fire crews about an hour to put it out and clear hot spots. No injuries were reported, but the machine was a total loss. Damages were estimated at $150,000