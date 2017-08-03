Coming to America? Speak English (Opinion)

Lefty believes a poem at the base of a statue is immigration law.

The idea English should also be our national language enrages the left

The reaction from yesterday’s statement from the President in support of limiting immigration is the usual illogical liberal rage. They so hate their own country they keep looking for ways to destroy it without ever contemplating what comes next could be worse.

The idea English should also be our national language enrages the left. Funny, all the liberal newscasters deliver their reports in English. I realize you can get news in Spanish, Korean and Chinese, but those are niche markets.

This week we were joined on Top Story by Stephen Guschov. He’s the Executive Director of ProEnglish, an organization dedicated to English language culture. You can hear our conversation below: