Company Terminates $70M Medicaid Transport Contract with Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say the company tapped by the state to transport Medicaid patients for non-emergency services is ending its $70 million contract with the state. The agency announced Monday in a press release that San Diego-based Veyo has exercised its early termination rights under its three year contract. The department did not give a reason why Veyo was terminating the contract. A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately return a request for comment. The state chose Veyo in 2016 to arrange transportation for Medicaid patients to go to non-emergency health care appointments. However, since being awarded the contract, the company has faced numerous complaints ranging from long delays, untrained drivers and unsafe working conditions. According to the department, 100,000 non-emergency Medicaid trips are needed each month in Idaho.