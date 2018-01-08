Concert Update: Doobie Brothers Joining Steely Dan In Boise

Following an enormously successful 2017 for classic rock, two more of the biggest bands in rock music are joining forces for a US tour that begins in early May.

With bands like Journey, Def Leopard, Ratt and Rod Stewart already confirming tours in 2018, it's looking as if the new year is going to be another big one for classic rock fans. Last year saw Guns N' Roses, Metallica and U2 top the list of highest grossing concert acts, with U2 earning more than $315 million.

The Doobie Brothers are joining Steely Dan for a tour this year, which has the two groups performing at the Taco Bell Arena , in Boise, June 9, according to the Doobie's website.

The Doobie Brothers, who are best known for hits such as "Listen To The Music," "China Grove," and "Blackwater," will be visiting southern Idaho for the first time since 2014.

Steely Dan, best known for songs like "Do It Again," "Reeling In The Years," and "My Old School," last performed in Boise in 2013. Combined, the two bands have sold close to 100 million albums world wide, according to Wikipedia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12.

Enjoy the above video from The Doobie Brother's last visit to Boise.