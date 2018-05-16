Cooking Question: Does Anyone In Twin Falls Measure Pasta Water
They may seem like a weird question, but really everyone cooks differently and some people read recipe's like the Bible and others pretty much just wing it. I'm not a good cook and I do wing it most of the time...which probably explains the lack of skill.
There's one thing I do know though - you don't need to measure the water when you cook pasta. I was thinking about this because my kids were making a box of mac and cheese and trying to figure out how much water to put in the pot.
Currently our Facebook poll says basically nobody measures the water. Does anyone actually measure the water when they cook pasta or is that a 'noob' thing to do?