Could An Idahoan Win $868 Million In Mega Millions?

Of course they COULD. Someone has to win, but the odds aren't in our favor. And it just has never happened before.

The Mega Millions jackpot history only goes back to 2002, but it showed not a single winner from Idaho. It looks like the best odds come from California, New York, Illinois, Georgia and New Jersey. I swear, winners from those areas are riddled all over the list.

Of course Idaho still has a chance at winning. The chances for anyone to win is 1 in 320 million. But you can't win unless you play and who doesn't want a chance at $868 million dollars? And maybe, since there hasn't been a winner in Idaho, the odds are better someone might get the winning ticket?

What would you do with that kind of money?