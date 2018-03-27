Could Twin Falls’ Best Burger Really Have Come From California?

When it comes to a good hamburger, I think most people discover their favorite through trial and error, and then play defense. There's a new restaurant in Twin Falls which, if social media is any indication, appears to have already swayed locals into abandoning their burger loyalty.

The Habit Burger Grill has been opened less than two weeks, and all I'm hearing are good things already. While new to Twin Falls, the Habit has been around for over 40 years, originally opening in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. There are more than 200 Habit Burger Grill locations nationwide, with the majority of them in the Golden State, according to Wikipedia.

Last week, the Magic Valley Rants & Raves Facebook page began to blow up with praise about the Habit Burger, which is located at 1925 Fillmore Street. With the exception of a few undercooked comments, the feedback seems to be overwhelmingly positive. One burger in particular, the Santa Barbara Char, appears to be a fan favorite. Customers who have commented are described it using words like "bomb," "best," and "super-filling."

Now, I'm not trying to take anything away from any of Twin Falls long established burger spots, in fact the Big Blue Burger at Twin Falls Sandwich Company is currently my favorite, but anyone who scrolls through the Rants & Raves page can't deny the Habit has made a big impression already. Even my co-workers are raving about it.

The Ground Round and the Cove were also mentioned on Facebook as favorites of several Twin Falls burger fans. There is no doubt, there are no shortage of restaurants in the Magic Valley that serve up terrific hamburgers, but I have to say I'm very curious about the Habit Burger Grill, and will be trying that Santa Barbara Char sometime very soon.