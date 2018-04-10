Could You Call a Tiny House Home?

I could live in a tiny house. If I had no other choice!

The challenge for me is needing space for books

I’ve been living in tiny rented quarters after living in a really big house before coming to Idaho. The challenge for me is needing space for books and I tend to store a lot of goods in case a day arrives when grocery shelves are empty.

You don’t have to be a genius to realize housing costs are getting more expensive around the state. People are coming here in droves and construction is booming but possibly not fast enough to meet demands. The last few days I’ve been reading about some bargains in costs for tiny homes and in some parts of the country local governments are promoting tiny house living .

Could you live in a small space?