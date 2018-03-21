ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man had to be flown to a Pocatello hospital after his vehicle was hit by a semitrailer Wednesday night. Timothy Durrant, age 55, was driving a late 80's Ford Bronco at around 7:40 p.m. when he pulled out in front of the semitrailer hauling hay. According to Idaho State Police, Durrant failed to yield to the truck while coming out of the parking lot of the Rogerson gas station. The truck was being driven by David Jimenez-Saucedo, age 36, of San Jacinto, California, that was headed south on Highway 93. ISP says Durrant had not been wearing a seat belt and was flown to Portneuf Medical Center. The truck driver was wearing his seat belt and was not transported to the hospital. Highway 93 was blocked for four hours while crews cleared the scene.