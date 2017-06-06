UPDATE, 3:35 p.m.: Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash this morning on U.S. Highway 93 near the Flying J in Jerome.

The incident happened about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Hailey resident James Dawson, 72, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 93 when Arthur Smith, 76, of Seaside, Ore., driving a 2002 Jamboree motorhome, pulled out of a parking lot onto the southbound lanes. The vehicles collided and Dawson was throw from his motorcycle.

Dawson, who was wearing a helmet, according to ISP, was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Smith and his passenger, Pati Smith, 78, were wearing seat belts and were not taken to the hospital.

The southbound lanes were blocked for about two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash.

Original story

From Idaho State Police: ISP is currently investigating a crash southbound US-93 at 53.5, in Jerome. Both southbound lanes are completely blocked at this time.