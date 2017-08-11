On Friday, August 11, 2017, at approximately 6:32 am, Idaho State Police investigated a three vehicle crash on SH75 near milepost 75.5, north of Shoshone in Lincoln County.

Samantha M. Herrin, 36, of Twin Falls, ID, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup northbound on SH75. Herrin's passenger was Henry Sanchez III, 40, of Idaho Falls, ID.

Kyle M. Grubbs, 43, of Anaheim, CA, was driving a 2010 Ford F350 pickup pulling 2017 flatbed trailer southbound on SH75. Grubbs' passenger was Andrew B. Garza, 21, of West Magic, ID.

Kaylie A. Pomrenke, 30, of Hailey, ID, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier southbound on SH75. Pomrenke had two juvenile passengers.

Herrin crossed the center line striking Grubbs trailer. Pomrenke drove off the roadway to avoid colliding with Herrin. Herrin's vehicle rolled coming to rest in the lanes of travel.

Herrin was transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, ID. All parties involved were wearing a seatbelt.

The lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff and Shoshone Police Department.