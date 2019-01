UPDATE: Westbound lane is now open, no longer blocked.

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities in Buhl are advising motorists to use alternate routes as a crash is partially blocking traffic on the east end of town. The Buhl Police Department says traffic is being re-routed around the accident on US Highway 30 at the Ridley's and Valley Co-op. Westbound traffic is being moved into Buhl at 1600 East.