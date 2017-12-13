UPDATE: Idaho State Police say 71-year-old Cheryl Miller, of Dietrich, died in the crash on Highway 93 Wednesday at around 7 p.m. Miller was headed north on the highway in a Nissan Maxima when Larry Halbert, age 39, of Caldwell, driving a Ford F150 pickup, crossed the center line headed south. ISP says the two vehicles hit head-on. One car went off the road the other blocked traffic near 750 North Road. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. Miller died at the scene while Halbert was taken by ambulance to a Magic Valley hospital. ISP says alcohol was a factor in the crash. The highway was blocked for four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department helped with the crash.

EARLIER STORY: JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police says a crash is blocking traffic on Highway 93. ISP says the two vehicle crash happened at around 7:21 pm and is at milepost 65, blocking both lanes, north and south, between 330 North Road and 750 North Road. More information to come