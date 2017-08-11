Crash Blocks I-84 Traffic Near Mountain Home

The driver over-corrected and the Durango crossed both eastbound travel lanes and entered the median. The Durango rolled through the median and entered the westbound travel lanes, where it came to rest on its wheels blocking both lanes.

An unrestrained, rear seat passenger, a 70-year-old man from Iowa, was ejected during the crash. He landed on the westbound travel lanes and was struck by a semi-truck and trailer. The passenger died at the scene. The driver of the Durango, a 70-year-old woman from Iowa, was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 52 year-old-man from Idaho, was transported to St. Alphonsus by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at the scene.