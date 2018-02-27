Crash East of Kimberly Sends One to the Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Hagerman man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash blocked Highway 30 for about an hour east of Kimberly. Idaho State Police say at around 5:30 p.m. 20-year-old Payne Tanski, of Hagerman, was driving south on N 3600 E in a small sedan when he failed to yield to traffic on Highway 30 and collided with another car driven my James Oconner, age 35, of Twin Falls. ISP says Tanski was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Everyone had been wearing seat belts. Both lanes of the highway were blocked. Twin Falls County and Rock Creek Fire Department were also called to the crash.

