Crash South of Bellevue Sends Four to Hospital

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) Four people had to be taken to hospitals after a two vehicle crash on State Highway 75 south of Bellevue Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash between a Mitsubishi Endeavor and Honda CRV happened a little after 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway-20 and SH-75. Soohyn MIn, age 20, of Rexburg, who was driving the Mitsubishi, failed to stop at the stop sign on Highway-20 and struck the Honday, driven by Lorraine Dudley, age 66, of Bellevue. Min was flown to a Boise hospital while Min's passenger was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center along with Dudley and a juvenile passenger. Everyone had been wearing seat belts, according to ISP.