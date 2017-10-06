Crash South of Shoshone, North Lanes Blocked
On October 6, 2017, at approximately 7:28 am, the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on US93 near milepost 62, south of Shoshone.
Kim Mclean, 57, of Twin Falls, was traveling southbound in a John Deere Tractor pulling a beet harvester.
Charles Stein, 68, Twin Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2009 Ford Focus. Stein failed to yield for a flagger and collided with the harvester.
Stein was transported by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Magic Valley in Twin Falls where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified. Mclean was not transported. Lanes were blocked for approximately four hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared
From State Police:
The Idaho State Police is currently investigating an injury crash northbound US93 at milepost 62, south of Shoshone. The northbound and southbound lanes of travel are blocked. More information will be released as it becomes available.
The crash is at the Clover Creek bridge just north of 200 North.