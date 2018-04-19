UPDATE: Crews Respond to Fire at Ketchum Ski Lodge

UPDATE: Blaine County authorities say 30-foot flames could be seen coming from the Warms Springs Day Lodge late last night in the mountain community of Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. Fire crews from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Wood River, Hailey and Bellevue were dispatch to the blaze that set off an alarm at around 11:20 p.m. More than 60 firefighters fought the blaze with eight engines, two ladder trucks and a pumper tanker. The sheriff's office says the damage to the building is extensive and the cause is not known. The incident is being investigated by the Ketchum Fire Department, Idaho State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, which is common for commercial fires with more than $1 million in damages. The public is being told to stay away from the scene which is considered still active.

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) Fire crews have been battling a fire at the Warms Springs Lodge in Ketchum since late last night. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office the scene is asking people to stay away from the area that is still considered an active fire scene. The lodge is located on the north west side of Bald Mountain and the Sun Valley ski resort. More information to come

