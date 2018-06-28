Crooks Are Now Poisoning Police

This one made me shiver.

A curious child passing by could be exposed

A Sheriff’s Deputy in Houston, Texas appears to have been intentionally poisoned with fentanyl. She saw a flyer beneath a windshield wiper and plucked it for a quick read. She quickly became sick and needed help getting to a hospital.

The vehicles of police are often left unattended and a piece of paper resembling an invitation is left behind.

This is a new level of depravity from liberals and their often lawless allies who oppose law enforcement.

I’m sure a nationwide caution has been issued but I would think police aren’t the only people in danger. A curious child passing by could be exposed.