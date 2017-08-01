Want to Become a Crop Duster?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Want to be a crop duster? Or maybe you're seeking a career as an agronomist or a position that requires certification to spray chemicals.

If so, the College of Southern Idaho can help. Before Aug. 21, when the fall semester begins, sign up for the Pest Management course.

The four-credit course will cover a wide range of pest control and management techniques for crops, according to course instructor Dr. Narelle Moore. Students will focus on insects, weeds, plant diseases, and methods of control. They also will study state and federal regulations in preparation for their state consultant license or professional applicators license.

The class will meet from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in addition to a lab from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Fridays throughout the fall semester.

For more information, contact Dawn Wendland in the CSI Ag Department at dwendland@csi.edu or 732-6301.

Source: College of Southern Idaho