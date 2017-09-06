CSI Athlete Paralyzed from Rodeo Accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A College of Southern Idaho rodeo athlete is receiving treatment at a Utah hospital after sustaining serious back injuries during a rodeo in Filer last week.

According to CSI Athletics, Braxten Nielsen was hurt while ridding bareback last Thursday during the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair. According to information on a Go Fund Me account set up for Nielsen, the horse reared up in the shoot, pinning Nielsen to the side. The Roosevelt, Utah native broke his back and suffered a spinal cord injury and was sent to University of Utah Hospital for five hours of surgery Friday morning, but, he is paralyzed from the waist down, according to CSI.

Doctors were able to stabilize Nielsen's back and spinal column sending him to the Acute Neuro Center for therapy and recovery. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Nielsen as well as a Facebook page with updates on his condition.