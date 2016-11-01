CSI Lecture Series Begins Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Longtime College of Southern Idaho faculty member and administrator Colin Randolph will be the first keynote speaker in what will be known as the “Last Lecture” series hosted by the CSI Honors Program.

Last Lectures, as described by CSI Honors Advisor Brian Dobbs, are part of the honored history of Ivy League universities, providing opportunities for distinguished faculty members to impart words of wisdom to students, fellow faculty members, and the community based on their life experiences as educators.

Randolph’s CSI career spanned 33 years as a marketing instructor, director of the Financial Aid office, and Career Center director. He received CSI’s Teaching Excellence award during the 2011-12 school year for his outstanding work in career and technical education. He now volunteers his time and expertise in several community endeavors.

The event will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater and is free and open to everyone.

Source: College of Southern Idaho