CSI Student Group Will Recycle Live Christmas Trees Next Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you are trying to figure out what to do with the old live Christmas tree one option would be to hand it over to a student group from the College of Southern Idaho. The Council of Horticulture Students at CSI and the Twin Falls City Parks and Waterways Department have teamed up to provide Christmas tree recycling next week on January 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People will be able to turn in their fir, spruce and pine trees at the " target="_blank">Parks and Waterways Office on Highland Avenue . The group asks people to remove the stand, lights and ornaments; also they won't accept a flocked (frosted) tree. The group suggests a $5 donation for the service. For more information call 208-734-9491.