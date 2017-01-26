CSI Student Nurses Plan Career Fair
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you’re a health science student or someone who works in the field looking to enhance your skills or career path, you may be interested in the upcoming career fair the Idaho Student Nurses Association has planned in February at the College of Southern Idaho.
The CSI chapter of the Idaho Student Nurses Association will hold its 2017 Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the main lobby of the college’s Health Sciences building on North College Road in Twin Falls.
According to information from CSI:
Organizers for the event plan to have training and career information available about registered nursing, licensed practical nursing, dental assisting, EMT and paramedic, radiologic technology, and certified nursing assistant programs at CSI.
The event is being designed for students who have an interest in a health science profession as well as for working professionals looking to upgrade their skills or change careers.
Representatives will be available from several area higher education and healthcare facilities, including Idaho State University, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College, the Walker Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, BRP Health Management, Davita Dialysis Center, and Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The event is free and open to everyone.