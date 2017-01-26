CSI Student Nurses Plan Career Fair

Organizers for the event plan to have training and career information available about registered nursing, licensed practical nursing, dental assisting, EMT and paramedic, radiologic technology, and certified nursing assistant programs at CSI.

The event is being designed for students who have an interest in a health science profession as well as for working professionals looking to upgrade their skills or change careers.

Representatives will be available from several area higher education and healthcare facilities, including Idaho State University, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College, the Walker Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, BRP Health Management, Davita Dialysis Center, and Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The event is free and open to everyone.