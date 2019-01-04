CSI Symphonic Band is Seeking Some New Musicians  

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Got musical talent?

The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band is looking for high school musicians, college students, and community members who can play at least moderately difficult music to join the ensemble, the college said on Friday.

This band, directed by George K. Halsell and rehearses 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays starting on Jan. 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, is made up of musicians from around the Magic Valley who perform two concerts a year.

The college said individuals interested in being a part of the ensemble should attend rehearsals. The first concert has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

For more information: Dr. Halsell at ghalsell@csi.edu or 208-732-6767.