CSI to Host First Ever Honor Band for High School Musicians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The College of Southern Idaho is offering Magic Valley high school students the chance to be part of the first ever high school honor band. The course will feature guest conductor Dr. Mark Davis Scatterday, Professor of Conducting at the Eastman School of Music and conductor of the Eastman Wind Ensemble, and take place on April 13, with a performance the next afternoon. Those wanting to participate can go to this LINK to apply. Applications will be taken through April 12, but students will be notified as early as April 2, if they have been accepted. According to CSI, students, if they choose to, submit a recording of their musical ability along with their application. There is a $65 fee for the course and student must provide their own lodging and food. Limited scholarships are available for student who can't pay the fee, call 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu for more information.