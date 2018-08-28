Culver’s to Open Corn Maze with 7 Miles of Footpaths

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s approaching that time of year again when leaves will begin to turn colors, farmers will harvest their crops, and some corn fields that are left standing will be turned into mazes.

As an extension of Culver’s “Thank You Farmers Project,” the restaurant has teamed with Twin Falls Corn Maze to grow a field that the public can explore beginning in late September.

The maze, which features 7 miles of footpaths, is located at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road. It is one of five corn mazes in the country that Culver’s designed in an effort, the company said, to help visitors “understand why it’s so important to support those who provide food for our growing population.”

Apparently, that doesn’t mean it's free.

Admission prices will be $7 for those 13 years and older, $5 for those 3 through 12 years, and free for children 2 years and younger. The corn maze will open 1 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-10 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 through Nov. 3.