Dave Hester Will Be At Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale

If you know the name Dave Hester, you also know his catch phrase "YUUUP". He got the catch phrase as he appeared on the A&E's television series Storage Wars. The concept of the show was to purchase storage units that were now up for auction after the owners didn't pay their storage payments for more than 90 days. Dave quickly became almost the villain on the show, you either loved him or you hated him.

You have a chance to meet the "YUUUP" man himself at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale taking place on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Expo Idaho.

If you're looking for a creative way to make some money, booths are still available for purchase. As you are doing your Spring Cleaning just set a pile of stuff to the side and get paid for other people to take it off your hands.

This is already the 12th annual Idaho's Largest Garage Sale and every year it seems to get bigger and better. Don't miss out on this opportunity to advertise your business or clean out your house and get paid for it.

If you want to look around for a steal of a deal it will only cost you $5 for admission (11 & over) or $3 for (kids 10 and under). You can purchase your tickets at the door on the day of the event.